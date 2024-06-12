NORTH READING — Due to the observance of the Juneteenth holiday on Wednesday, June 19 and the resulting closure of the Post Office that afternoon, the Transcript must impose early deadlines next week to ensure timely delivery of your newspaper on Thursday, June 20.

Therefore, all editorial content, including Letters to the Editor, photos and press releases, must be received by 12 noon on Friday, June 14. The only exception will be obituaries and the fire log, which may be received by noon on Monday, June 17.

Additionally, all advertising content (display, legal and classified) must be received by 12 noon on Friday, June 14. In order for any legal notice to be published on June 20, the approved advertising proof must be returned to us by noon on Monday, June 17. We regret that we can make no exceptions to this requirement.

Your cooperation is greatly appreciated as we were just informed of this scheduling change by the Post Office when going to press this week.