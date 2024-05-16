With Memorial Day taking place on Monday, May 27, the Transcript will have early deadlines for editorial and advertising content for the May. 30 issue.

All press releases and editorial content needs to be emailed to the North Reading Transcript by noon on Friday, May 24. Editorial content can be emailed to northreadingnews@wakefielditem.com.

All advertising requests should be reserved and submitted by Thursday, May 23 at 3 p.m. The Advertising Department can be reached at 781-245-0080 or ads@wakefielditem.com. Those looking to place an advertisement should ask for Chris Ellison or Jon Pinkney.