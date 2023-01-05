ON DECEMBER 28, the Melrose Lions Club presented Mayor Paul Brodeur with a $1,000 donation to the Melrose Emergency Fund. Pictured left to right: Brad Hutchinson, Paul Brodeur, and Kevin Erb.

MELROSE – In the month of December alone, the Melrose Emergency Fund Donation received over $32,000 in donations, with nearly $6,000 of those donations from two anonymous givers.

“I am particularly astounded by the outpouring of generosity from our residents, our many local organizations, and the anonymous givers who donated to the Melrose Emergency fund this giving season,” said Mayor Paul Brodeur. “Every donation made to the Emergency Fund goes directly towards helping our local families and individuals–your neighbors–receive the help they need, so they don’t have to forego basic needs such as heating their homes or eating a nutritious meal. To all our donors, thank you for helping us help our residents who need it most.”

The purpose of the Emergency Fund is to provide one-time help to Melrose residents experiencing financial emergencies. Most of the help the fund provides is for basic needs—food, fuel, and utilities. The fund depends entirely on donations from the public, and every penny goes to direct aid to Melrose residents. There is no overhead because city staff administers the fund as part of their regular duties. All applications are confidential.

To donate, send a check to Melrose Emergency Fund, Mayor’s Office, 562 Main St., Melrose, MA 02176, or bring it directly to the Mayor’s Office on the second floor of City Hall. Checks should be made out to the City of Melrose, with “Melrose Emergency Fund” in the memo line. Contributions may also be made through the City of Melrose Online Bill Payments webpage, www.cityofmelrose.org/payments. For questions regarding the Emergency Fund, call (781) 979-4440.

To learn more about the Melrose Emergency Fund, visit www.cityofmelrose.org/emergencyfund.

Recent donors to the Emergency Fund include: