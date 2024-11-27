MELROSE—Thirty Melrose High athletes have been named Middlesex League Fall All Stars after their admirable work over the fall athletic season. They include the following:
Boys Soccer
Tyler Lecomte
Matteo Giovanardi
Dante Lamentea
Aiden Murphy
ML Freedom Golden Glove: Matteo Giovanardi
Owen Brodeur (Honorable Mention)
Owen Mujali (Honorable Mention)
Malek Sayegh (Honorable Mention)
Girls Soccer
Abby Taylor (EMass 2nd team)
Jill Frawley (EMass 2nd team)
Cadence L’Heureux
Sophie McElligott
Paige Crovo
Volleyball
Caroline Higonenq
Leah Fowke (All Conference, All State)
Maggie Turner
Sabine Wenzel (All Conference)
Golf
Noah Fay
Matthew Fuccione (All Conference)
Girls Cross Country
Naomi Breay
Maizie Frakt
Reilly Powell (League MVP)
Boys Cross Country
Caleb Barnes (All Conference, League MVP)
Adam Caldwell
Henry McCormack
Field Hockey
Alex Zaino
Elena Fuentes
Football
Nick Hitchman
Marco Albanese
Keegan Maloney
Quinn Fogarty