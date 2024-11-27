THE MHS Volleyball team picked up many All Star and All Conference awards after a 19 win season this fall (Photo by Dan Murphy, murphymediagroup.org)

MELROSE—Thirty Melrose High athletes have been named Middlesex League Fall All Stars after their admirable work over the fall athletic season. They include the following:

Boys Soccer 

Tyler Lecomte

Matteo Giovanardi

Dante Lamentea

Aiden Murphy

ML Freedom Golden Glove: Matteo Giovanardi

Owen Brodeur (Honorable Mention)

Owen Mujali (Honorable Mention)

Malek Sayegh (Honorable Mention)

 

TYLER LECOMTE was among the many MHS boys soccer players recognized for their strong fall season via All Star selection. (photo by Raj Das, edphotos.com)

 


Girls Soccer 

Abby Taylor (EMass 2nd team)

Jill Frawley  (EMass 2nd team)

Cadence L’Heureux

Sophie McElligott

Paige Crovo

Volleyball 

Caroline Higonenq

Leah Fowke (All Conference, All State)

Maggie Turner

Sabine Wenzel (All Conference)

Golf

Noah Fay

Matthew Fuccione (All Conference)

Girls Cross Country

Naomi Breay

Maizie Frakt

Reilly Powell (League MVP)

Boys Cross Country 

Caleb Barnes (All Conference, League MVP)

Adam Caldwell

Henry McCormack

Field Hockey 

Alex Zaino

Elena Fuentes  

Football 

Nick Hitchman

Marco Albanese

Keegan Maloney

Quinn Fogarty