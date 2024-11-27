MELROSE—Thirty Melrose High athletes have been named Middlesex League Fall All Stars after their admirable work over the fall athletic season. They include the following:

Boys Soccer

Tyler Lecomte

Matteo Giovanardi

Dante Lamentea

Aiden Murphy

ML Freedom Golden Glove: Matteo Giovanardi

Owen Brodeur (Honorable Mention)

Owen Mujali (Honorable Mention)

Malek Sayegh (Honorable Mention)



Girls Soccer

Abby Taylor (EMass 2nd team)

Jill Frawley (EMass 2nd team)

Cadence L’Heureux

Sophie McElligott

Paige Crovo

Volleyball

Caroline Higonenq

Leah Fowke (All Conference, All State)

Maggie Turner

Sabine Wenzel (All Conference)

Golf

Noah Fay

Matthew Fuccione (All Conference)

Girls Cross Country

Naomi Breay

Maizie Frakt

Reilly Powell (League MVP)

Boys Cross Country

Caleb Barnes (All Conference, League MVP)

Adam Caldwell

Henry McCormack

Field Hockey

Alex Zaino

Elena Fuentes

Football

Nick Hitchman

Marco Albanese

Keegan Maloney

Quinn Fogarty