THE FALL sports regular season is officially underway at NRHS. The football team, pictured during their scrimmage against Kipp Academy on Tuesday, will have one more scrimmage on Friday in Wakefield before they kick off their regular season next Friday, Sept. 8 on the road against Amesbury at 6:30 p.m. (Eric Evans Photo)

 

NORTH READING — After two weeks of preparation, all North Reading High fall sports teams will officially begin their regular seasons next week.

The Hornet golf team teed things off on Tuesday with a 155-120 win over Georgetown. They host Amesbury today at 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the golfers will travel to Manchester-Essex at 3 p.m.

The girls’ and boys’ soccer teams will also start their seasons on Tuesday. Boys’ soccer will travel to Essex Tech at 4:30 p.m. while the girls’ will host the Hawks at 4:45 p.m.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the field hockey team will travel to Essex Tech at 4 p.m.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, the golf team will host Pentucket at 3:30 p.m.

Also on Sept. 7, the boys’ soccer team travels to Triton at 4 p.m. while the girls’ soccer team hosts Triton at 4:45 p.m.

On Friday, Sept. 8, the volleyball and football teams kick off their seasons. The volleyball team hosts Pentucket at 5:30 p.m. while the reigning D5 Super Bowl champion gridmen travel to Amesbury at 6:30 p.m.