NORTH READING — After two weeks of preparation, all North Reading High fall sports teams will officially begin their regular seasons next week.

The Hornet golf team teed things off on Tuesday with a 155-120 win over Georgetown. They host Amesbury today at 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the golfers will travel to Manchester-Essex at 3 p.m.

The girls’ and boys’ soccer teams will also start their seasons on Tuesday. Boys’ soccer will travel to Essex Tech at 4:30 p.m. while the girls’ will host the Hawks at 4:45 p.m.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the field hockey team will travel to Essex Tech at 4 p.m.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, the golf team will host Pentucket at 3:30 p.m.

Also on Sept. 7, the boys’ soccer team travels to Triton at 4 p.m. while the girls’ soccer team hosts Triton at 4:45 p.m.

On Friday, Sept. 8, the volleyball and football teams kick off their seasons. The volleyball team hosts Pentucket at 5:30 p.m. while the reigning D5 Super Bowl champion gridmen travel to Amesbury at 6:30 p.m.