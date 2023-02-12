VICTORY FORMATION for the MHS boys’ hockey team and their proud flag leader after Melrose’s quality 3-2 victory over Stoneham on Saturday. (photo by Raj Das edphotos.com)

Melrose picks up key win over Stoneham, 3-2

By JENNIFER GENTILE

STONEHAM—The Melrose High boy’s hockey team improved to a 4-9-2 record and are still poised for a playoff run after taking a must-win over Stoneham on Saturday at Stoneham Arena, 3-2.

Melrose is currently power ranked 26th thanks in part to their tough strength of schedule. Says the coach, “We are hoping to find consistency heading into March. We are currently ranked 26th in D2 so the last 5 games will have a big impact if we make it and who we play.”

But they made that job easier with their second win over Stoneham this season last Saturday on the road. Melrose scored mid first period courtesy of Justin D’Antona. Stoneham would tie it up in the 2nd and both teams took the 1-1 tie into the third.

From there, it was all Melrose, who found the net courtesy of Jason Pino then once again by D’Antona to put Melrose up 3-1. Melrose hung on despite a short-handed goal with 5 min left in the game, which made it a final 3-2 score.

Defensively, Melrose came up big when they needed to and that was an area coach Joe Ciccarello highlighted. “I thought Matthew [Fuccione] played great for us,” he said, of his goalie.

This is Melrose’s second time beating Stoneham this year, a team who is always competitive. For coach Ciccarello, knowing the opponent well is a key component to victory. “We have played Stoneham 3-4 times in a fall league so we know each other well,” he says. “It is a healthy rivalry that brings out the best in each other.”

He points out that many of the ML Freedom teams feel equitable. “All six are very similar,” he says. “It comes down to who makes the most of their opportunities during the games.”

At press time, Melrose has 5 more games to go in the regular season until Feb. 22., most of which are a repeat of Freedom League games, so Melrose may be prepared the second time around.