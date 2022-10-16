CHLOE GENTILE, girls volleyball, senior, is the Melrose Weekly featured athlete. She tallied 28 kills in two games against the best statewide competition in four days of play. Senior captain middle hitter Chloe Gentile, a Trinity commit, delivered 14 kills against state finalist Frontier (13-0) and another 14 against unbeaten Winchester (10-1) in Melrose’s 3-0 sweep over the Red and Black which keeps Melrose unbeaten in the Middlesex League at 9-0. Congrats to Chloe and the entire volleyball team for remaining at the top of the ML and on the edge of playoffs.