SENIOR FOOTBALL CAPTAIN Stephen Fogarty had his best game to date for the MHS football team. Against Winchester, senior captain Stephen Fogarty ran for a massive 255 yards, which included three touchdown runs and an interception against Winchester. Fogarty and Melrose (4-2) look primed to qualify for playoffs. Congrats to Stephen and the entire MHS football team for another winning effort.
