THIS WEEK’S Melrose High Athlete of the Week helped Melrose fight closely against Winchester on April 26 in a narrow 5-4 loss while putting together a great effort on the mound. Senior captain hurler Ryan Dolan went six innings on the hill and fanned 8 in Melrose’s effort against a tough Winchester (10-2) team. Congrats to Ryan and the Melrose baseball team as they continue their season!