DEVENS—The Melrose High girls cross country team placed a strong 4th at the Baysate Invitational in Devens, MA on Saturday, Oct. 7, earning some medal after tallying an impressive 113 points, thanks to some top finishes by their experienced runners.

Melrose’s best result was a 21:32 finish by senior captain Darby Thompson, followed by 22nd and 27th finishes from Naomi Breay and Maizie Frakt, respectively. Other top finishes came from Addie Lawlor, Ella Ugino, Kensington Ludlum and Ava Picone.

That effort follows a great sweep Melrose had over Stoneham at home on Oct. 3 by a score of 15-58. Melrose nabbed the first five spots and most of the top 10 places.

Leading the pack was Naomi Braey with a first place time of 22:21. Behind her was Darby Thompson in second, Maizie Frakt in third, Addy Lawlor in fourth and Ella Ugino in fifth.

Rounding out the top ten were Kensington Ludlum (7th) and Violete Rechea (9th)

Those who finished among the top 20 were Tegan Altman, Jaya Karamcheti, Ava Piccone, Marina Carrieri, Elizabeth Weieneth, Mae Donohue and Isla Paulson.

Melrose will focus now on their annual trek to Cape Cod to compete in the Twilight Meet at the Barnstable Fairgrounds, and will resume league play on Tuesday when they host Wilmington.