WAKEFIELD — Wakefield firefighters battled a blaze at 21 Forest St. this morning.

Heavy smoke was reported coming from the roof of the 1-1/2 story wood frame house around 10:40 a.m.

A second alarm was struck soon after the first Wakefield Fire crews arrived, bringing outside companies into town.

Around 11 a.m. major flames were reported knocked down. A primary search of the structure was then underway.

—————

From breaking up a fight between kids near McDonalds on Main Street to trying to find a driver who reportedly threw a beer can out of a vehicle at Broadway and Lake Street, police handled a variety of calls yesterday and early this morning.

Here’s a look:

THURSDAY

A Bryant Street resident heard screaming coming from a neighbor’s house and told police about it around 8:05 a.m. An officer checked out the situation and found a child with a medical issue who did not want to go to school.

At about 10:15 a.m. a citizen reported seeing driver discard a Bud Light can from the window of a vehicle at Broadway and Lake Street. Police did not locate the driver.

First responders went to the Brightview senior living facility on Crescent Street around 11 a.m. to help someone feeling weak.

Police from Elmira, NY notified their Wakefield counterparts around 11:10 a.m. that someone on Ballister Street may be the victim of ID/check fraud.

Someone in physical distress asked to go from Ludlow Avenue to an area hospital around 11:20 a.m.

Someone at a North Avenue car dealership accidentally pulled a fire alarm around 11:45 a.m.

The ATM room door alarm sounded at Bank of America on Smith Street around 1 p.m.

A vehicle idling for a half hour with someone inside on a laptop computer drew at call to police from Stark Avenue around 2 p.m. Police could not locate the vehicle.

A two-vehicle accident was reported at the 129 Rotary around 3 p.m.

At about 4:30 p.m. juveniles were planning to fight near the McDonalds restaurant on Main Street. They were picked up by adults, according to police.

A silver sedan was said to be blocking a sidewalk on Pleasant Street around 4:40 p.m.

A hit-and-run accident was reported on Route 128 south around 5 p.m. State Police and other first responders were notified.

A citizen having seizures on Salem Street was taken to Mass General Hospital around 5:15 p.m.

A relative reported that a brother was on the ground and needed help on Crescent Street around 6 p.m.

A citizen sleeping in the entryway to an Albion Street building was sent on his way by police around 9 p.m.

Police could not locate youths said to be throwing eggs at passing vehicles on Water Street near S&M Liquors around 9:05 p.m.

Someone who may have been having a medical episode in the parking lot of McDonalds around 11 p.m. was found to be sleeping by police.

FRIDAY

Someone was take from Union Street to MelroseWakefield Hospital after walking into police headquarters around 1 a.m.

Just before 7 a.m. police were told of a disturbance in the 200 block of Main Street.