MAS BUILDING AND BRIDGE, INC. IRONWORKERS install the final steel beam for the new Fire Headquarters project during a topping off ceremony held on Aug. 14. (Dan Tomasello Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Firefighters, town officials and contractors celebrated a major milestone for the new Fire Headquarters project during a topping off ceremony held on Aug. 14.

A topping off ceremony is when contractors install the final steel beam for a building project. Similar to other construction projects, the steel beam was painted white and was signed by current and retired firefighters, local officials, the design team, contractors working on the project and other attendees.

The $63.5 million public safety buildings (PSB) and Town Hall project includes constructing a new three-story Fire Headquarters that will have four bays next to the existing South Fire Station, which will be razed once the new Fire Headquarters is built. The Police Station, current Fire Headquarters and Town Hall will also be renovated and expanded as part of the project.

“This is a big day for the town of Lynnfield, everyone who has been involved in this project and everyone who has been involved with the Lynnfield Fire Department,” said Town Administrator Rob Dolan. “We have waited for this day for a very long time, and many of you have been talking about it for decades. Today is a day to celebrate.”

Dolan thanked Lynnfield residents for voting in favor of the $63.5 million public safety buildings and Town Hall project two years ago. He also thanked the project’s contractors for diligently working on it during a very hot summer.

“I want to thank the men and women who work on this project every day,” said Dolan. “The heat has been absolutely brutal this summer, but they have not taken a minute off.”

The ceremony’s attendees gave the contractors a round of applause.

Dolan thanked owner’s project manager PMA Consultants, Tappé Architects and construction manager at-risk Commodore Builders for working on the PSB and Town Hall project. He told the large crowd of retired firefighters in attendance that the new Fire Headquarters was “their building too.”

Select Board Chair Dick Dalton thanked House Minority Leader Brad Jones (R-North Reading), State Sen. Brendan Crighton (D-Lynn), Congressman Seth Moulton and the three lawmakers’ offices for supporting the PSB project. He also thanked Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director Glenn Davis, Police Chief Nick Secatore, DPW Director/Public Safety Building Committee Chair John Scenna and former Select Board member/Strategic Planning Committee Chair Joe Connell for working on the project.

“Today is a great day,” said Dalton. “It’s great to see the structure going up because it reflects what this community recognized as a need for all the men and women who serve in our fire service. We knew that the existing facilities we had did not provide them with a safe environment. It became a need and not a want. It passed just about unanimously at Town Meeting and had the full support of the town. I am proud of the residents in this town for recognizing the need.”

Dalton said the entire community is proud of the firefighters “who serve the community every day.”

“The professionalism and dedication you bring to the job is really impressive,” said Dalton. “We appreciate all that you do.”

Davis recalled that the Select Board voted to appoint the Strategic Planning Committee in the spring of 2019.

“We wouldn’t be here today without that committee,” said Davis. “They were charged with identifying, studying, costing out and ranking all the major capital needs in Lynnfield. As a result of that, our public safety facilities became one of the town’s top priorities. After years of feasibility studies, reviews of operational needs and many evolutions of building designs, we are here today standing in front of our new Fire Headquarters.”

Davis recalled that both fire stations were built in the early 1960s.

“When our current fire stations were built, they were nothing more than garages or a place to park the fire trucks,” said Davis. “There was no forward planning for the evolution of the fire service. No cancer awareness. No plans for female firefighters. No plans for EMS or ambulance services. We have changed a lot over the years. This new fire station will provide our firefighters and paramedics with the tools necessary to do their job not only when it opens in 2025, but for the next 50 to 75 years.”

Davis said the new Fire Headquarters and the renovated fire station that is being expanded on Summer Street will “address current knowledge regarding carcinogens and rising cancer rates among firefighters nationwide.”

“Cancer is the most dangerous threat to firefighters’ health and safety today,” said Davis. “This station has been designed and is being built to separate dirty contaminated gear equipment from clean, safe living spaces. That is something we don’t have today. This is being accomplished through proper adequate ventilation and efficient specialized decontamination equipment.”

Davis recalled that the current fire stations do not have “any separate or private space of any kind for female firefighters.”

“The new firehouse plans for and provides for clearly defined equitable space to accommodate our growing number of female employees, of which we currently have five,” said Davis.

Davis said more than 70 percent of the Fire Department’s calls are for medical aid.

“The new fire station fully incorporates the unique requirements of running EMS ambulance services from our fire stations,” said Davis. “It provides clean space for equipment and supplies as well as decontamination space for the equipment in the ambulances.”

Davis thanked Lynnfield residents for supporting the $63.5 million PSB project.

“I want to say thank you to the residents of Lynnfield who have supported the entire project from the feasibility study to constructing the new public safety facilities for the town of Lynnfield,” said Davis.

Commodore Builders Vice President of Government Relations Chuck Borstel said the topping off ceremony was “an exciting day for the town.”

“It’s such a vision for the town to have a project like this,” said Borstel. “Usually, public projects from the start to the end is seven years. It has probably been decades since the town was thinking about this project. Our team is working very hard on this project every day. It looks awesome.”

After the ceremony concluded, ironworkers from Mas Building and Bridge, Inc. lifted and erected the final steel bean that included the American flag, the Fire Department flag and a small evergreen tree.

“This custom celebrates the construction process and is viewed as the first introduction of the building to the public,” Davis stated in an email sent to the Villager. “It uniquely honors the accomplishments of the construction crew and is reminiscent of old-fashioned, barn raising celebrations. The tree is the key symbol. In the steel trade, it signifies construction has reached the sky without loss of life or injury, and it bodes well for the future inhabitants of the building.”

After the beam was installed, the ceremony’s attendees gave all of the firefighters and contractors a round of applause. Attendees also enjoyed lunch that was catered by Blue Ribbon Barbecue inside the South Fire Station.