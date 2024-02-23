BOSTON — State Senator Jason Lewis and State Representatives Kate Lipper-Garabedian and Donald Wong announced that the Wakefield Fire Department will be receiving $18,936 to purchase new safety equipment to protect their firefighters through the Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program.

Fire departments across Massachusetts are able to utilize this program to purchase 135 different types of eligible equipment, including ballistic protective clothing, thermal protective clothing, gear washers and dryers, thermal imaging cameras, assorted hand tools and extrication equipment, communications resources, hazardous gas meters, and much more.

“Our brave firefighters risk the health hazards posed by smoke and other fire byproducts to keep us safe. We owe it to our first responders to provide them the equipment they need to stay safe and healthy,” said State Senator Jason Lewis. “I’m pleased that this state grant will support the Wakefield Fire Department and help keep our community and firefighters protected.”

“Our firefighters risk their safety and health every day to protect our community; it is critical that they have the proper equipment they need to remain protected,” said State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian. “Each year, I am proud to support state funding for this grant program each year. It’s always gratifying to see a department in my District receive an award.”

“Ensuring the safety of our fire fighters is crucial for them to effectively carry out their life-saving duties,” said State Representative Donald Wong. “The state grant for safety equipment will undoubtedly make a significant difference in protecting their well-being while they serve the community.”

“The Wakefield fire department is very pleased to be the recipient of a FY2024 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant. The $18,936 grant award will purchase much-needed equipment for the department, including nine fire nozzles, three hydrogen cyanide gas detectors, three carbon monoxide multi-gas detectors and six air bottles for the department’s self-contained breathing apparatus,” said Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan. “The purchase of this equipment would be extremely difficult without the availability of this grant funding. The department is excited to receive this funding and looks forward to putting this equipment in service. We are extremely grateful to our state delegation for supporting this and other grant programs.”

This is the fourth year that funding has been available to support firefighter safety through this state program.