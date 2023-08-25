WAKEFIELD — The first week of practice is in the books for Wakefield High fall sports teams.

The Warriors will spend the next 10 days tuning up for the regular season, which will begin the week of Sept. 5.

The following is a schedule of upcoming varsity scrimmages for all fall sports teams as found on Arbiterlive.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

Football: at Pentucket, 10 a.m.

Boys’ Soccer: at Danvers, 1:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

Girls’ Soccer: at Concord-Carlisle, 11 a.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 28

Golf: at Barnstable, 1 p.m.

Field Hockey: vs. Tewksbury, 4 p.m.

Boys’ Soccer: vs. Swampscott, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

Football: at Reading, 3 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer: vs. Lynnfield, 3:15 p.m.

Field Hockey: at Peabody, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30

Boys’ Soccer: at Marblehead, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

Field Hockey: vs. Saugus, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer: vs. Tewksbury, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

Football: vs. North Reading, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

Volleyball: at Austin Prep, 9 a.m.