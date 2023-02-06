TOWN ADMINISTRATOR Steve Maio, (left), Town Councilor Jonathan Chines, Recreation Department Director Dan McGrath, and Town Councilor Ed Dombroski tour the new fit court at Moulton Playground.

WAKEFIELD — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the Town of Wakefield, and National Fitness Campaign (NFC) announced a partnership to bring an outdoor Fitness Court to Wakefield. The Fitness Court at Moulton Playground is officially open for residents to enjoy with a formal ribbon-cutting planned in the spring of 2023.

This Fitness Court was developed by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the Town of Wakefield, and NFC to expand free access to high quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for communities around the state. The Fitness Court is the world’s best outdoor gym that lets people use their own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations.

Created with people aged 14 and over and with all abilities in mind, the workouts are adaptable for all fitness levels, allowing participants to move at their own pace. Users also may download the free Fitness Court App which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket and enhances the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness experience.

“Blue Cross is committed to helping people live healthy lives and eliminating the physical and social barriers that lead to health disparities,” said Jeff Bellows, Vice President of Corporate Citizenship and Public Affairs at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. “We’re proud to partner with NFC and the city to launch a Fitness Court that will provide Wakefield residents a communal gathering space and access to premiere free outdoor fitness opportunities.”

Wakefield is one of 15 outdoor Fitness Courts in a series of Blue Cross Fitness Courts that will be constructed in easily accessible public spaces throughout 2022-2023. Blue Cross’ partnership with NFC is part of the company’s strengthened corporate citizenship commitment to promote health justice in communities across the Commonwealth. Over the next five years, Blue Cross will provide $16 million in grants and volunteer support to not-for-profits working to address food, environmental and racial justice in Massachusetts communities. This work supports the company’s overall pledge announced in 2021 to be a leader in addressing health inequities across the Commonwealth.

Wakefield Recreation Director Dan McGrath was instrumental in obtaining the grant for the project, which was further supported with a donation from J.G. MacLellan Concrete Co. McGrath and Senior Center Director Karen Burke have plans to incorporate the world’s best outdoor gym into the Center’s fitness offerings next year. Members of the community are welcome to use the Fitness Court at their leisure and can look forward to a formal launch with free on-site fitness classes this upcoming spring.

“National Fitness Campaign is proud to welcome the Town of Wakefield to the campaign as a leader in health and wellness for their residents. We look forward to their continued partnership and investment as a healthy community in Massachusetts,” said Mitch Menaged, Founder of National Fitness Campaign.

Residents are invited to attend the launch event in the spring of 2023 to try the Fitness Court. For more information and information on the official launch, contact the Wakefield Recreation Department at 781-246-6389. For more information on Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts’ support of NFC, please visit nationalfitnesscampaign.com/massachusetts.