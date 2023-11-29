By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — Five members of the Division 4 state champion Lynnfield High boys’ soccer team were named to the two Cape Ann League All-Star teams that were nominated by the league coaches.

Three Pioneers made the CAL First-Team All-Stars while two other made the CAL Second-Team All-Stars.

Dillon Reilly made the first-team for the second year in a row. The junior striker was also named the CAL Kinney Division MVP.

He led the team in scoring with 27 goals and 14 assists for 41 points.

“He had a phenomenal year,” stated Pioneers head coach Brent Munroe. “He was even better in the state tournament.”

Senior captain Dhimitri Dono made the first-team for the first time in his career. The midfielder was also an eastern Mass. All-Star.

“He had a great year,” said Munroe. “He is a defensive-minded midfielder and he stepped up his game in the states.”

Dono had six goals and three assists this fall.

The third Pioneer to make the CAL First-Team All-Stars was junior Chris Calnan.

“Chris was the focal point of our back line,” said Munroe about the center-defender. “He was terrific back there.”

Charlie Morgan made the CAL Second-Team All-stars for the first time. The junior is an outside defender.

“He is the best one-on-one defender in the league,” said Munroe.

The final Pioneer to make the All-Star team was junior goalkeeper Kelan Cardinal as he made his first ever postseason All-Star team.

The junior allowed only seven goals in 18 games and he had a school-record 16 shutouts. He finished at 19-2-2 overall and his goals-against average was 0.32.

“We had a good defense in front of him but he was also terrific in net,” said Munroe.

Lynnfield won its first-ever state title defeating Monomoy, 1-0, at Scituate High School on Nov. 18.

They were the CAL Kinney Division champions going 13-1-1 in the league.