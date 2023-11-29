By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — Five members of the Division 4 state champion Lynnfield High boys’ soccer team were named to the two Cape Ann League All-Star teams that were nominated by the league coaches.

Three Pioneers made the CAL First-Team All-Stars while two other made the CAL Second-Team All-Stars.

Dillon Reilly made the first-team for the second year in a row. The junior striker was also named the CAL Kinney Division MVP.

He led the team in scoring with 27 goals and 14 assists for 41 points.

“He had a phenomenal year,” stated Pioneers head coach Brent Munroe. “He was even better in the state tournament.”

Senior captain Dhimitri Dono made the first-team for the first time in his career. The midfielder was also an eastern Mass. All-Star.

“He had a great year,” said Munroe. “He is a defensive-minded midfielder and he stepped up his game in the states.”

Dono had six goals and three assists this fall.

DILLON REILLY

DHIMITRI DONO

CHRIS CALNAN

The third Pioneer to make the CAL First-Team All-Stars was junior Chris Calnan.

“Chris was the focal point of our back line,” said Munroe about the center-defender. “He was terrific back there.”

Charlie Morgan made the CAL Second-Team All-stars for the first time. The junior is an outside defender.

“He is the best one-on-one defender in the league,” said Munroe.

The final Pioneer to make the All-Star team was junior goalkeeper Kelan Cardinal as he made his first ever postseason All-Star team.

The junior allowed only seven goals in 18 games and he had a school-record 16 shutouts. He finished at 19-2-2 overall and his goals-against average was 0.32.

“We had a good defense in front of him but he was also terrific in net,” said Munroe.

Lynnfield won its first-ever state title defeating Monomoy, 1-0, at Scituate High School on Nov. 18.

They were the CAL Kinney Division champions going 13-1-1 in the league.