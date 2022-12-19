WAKEFIELD — Wakefield’s Health and Human Services Department indicates that the number of flu (influenza) cases is increasing both locally and nationally this season. There are between 10 and 20 cases of flu reported each day for Melrose and Wakefield. Across the U.S., hospitalization rates in kids are among the highest seen in about a decade for this time of the season. Nationally, there also has been a drop in the number of people getting vaccinated this year.

Wakefield’s Public Health Nurse notes that getting a flu shot is the most important action a person can take to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications. According to the CDC, vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months and older every year. Vaccination is especially important for people at higher risk and parents of young children.

Wakefield flu clinics will be at the Health Department office at 5 Common St. There will be a limited amount of high dose flu vaccine available for those over 65. Register today at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/wakefield.

• Wednesday, December 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• Wednesday, December 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

As the Wakefield and Melrose Health Department is a shared resource, residents can feel free to also visit staff at Melrose City Hall, 562 Main Street, during the Melrose clinics. Register for the Melrose clinics at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/melrose.

• Wednesday, December 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Tuesday, December 27 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The flu vaccine:

• Does not eliminate the possibility of contracting the virus, but it reduces the risk of flu illness

• Can make symptoms less severe among people who get vaccinated, thereby reducing the risk of serious flu complications such as hospitalization

• Can be given at the same time as a COVID-19 vaccine for people who are due for both

• Protects against four different flu viruses; even if a patient has already gotten the flu, other flu viruses are circulating and it’s possible to get flu more than once a season

If you have questions about these clinics, contact the Health Department at (781) 246-6375.