By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The Town Council this week heard an update on the activities and functions of the DPW’s Forestry Division.

Public Works Director Joe Conway and Cemetery, Forestry and Park Division Supervisor Dennis Fazio met with the Council at the WCAT studios.

Conway highlighted Fazio’s 27 years as head of the Forestry Division and his more than 30 years experience in the field. Conway noted that Wakefield has been named as a “Tree City USA” for 22 consecutive years under Fazio’s guidance. In 2021, the Massachusetts Tree Wardens and Foresters Association named Fazio “Tree Warden of the Year.”

The Forestry Division is responsible for the planting, pruning, spraying and removal of public shade trees on public property throughout the town as well as any emergency tree issues that may arise. They also perform an extensive amount of seasonal work around Lake Quannapowitt to improve the experience for residents and guests using the grounds adjacent to the Lake. During the winter, this division takes an active role in snow removal activities.

The Tree Warden and Forestry Division Staff identify hazardous trees for removal beginning in late May or early June when the trees have leafed-out and dead or dying trees can appropriately be identified, Conway said. At the same time, a review of resident inquiries is conducted and a schedule of maintenance is developed.

Conway and Fazio stressed that the department’s goal is to protect and preserve the town’s public shade trees to the maximum extent possible. Generally, they said, when a resident requests the removal or alteration of a public shade tree, the answer is, “No.”

The only conditions under which a public shade tree will be considered for removal is when the tree Warden determines that the tree’s condition is such that it constitutes a hazard, or in other cases, only after a properly advertised tree hearing has been conducted. If, at the time of a public hearing, a written objection is made by one or more persons, the Tree Warden will not cut down or remove a public shade tree without approval by the Town Council.

Fazio and Conway also discussed the town’s policies and practices with regard to roadside plantings and flowers. Such plantings, they said, involve a balancing of priorities. Color and aesthetics are weighed against the functional aspects such as the removal of phosphorus and nitrogen. Salt tolerance is another consideration.

Fazio detailed planned work related to cleaning the culverts and the creation of rain gardens on the Lower Common.

Conway and Fazio also talked about a grant that the town has received from the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. The DCR grant will be used to develop a digital inventory and management system for the maintenance of the town’s public shade trees.

In response to a question from Town Council chairman Jonathan Chines, Fazio reviewed the department’s practices and strategy regarding mowing of public lands.

Councilor Julie Smith-Galvin asked about the Tree Division’s coordination with the Conservation Commission. Fazio said that he does a lot of tree inspections at the request of the ConCom. He also noted that local tree companies know the rules and regulations and will often call the Forestry Division in the course of their work.

—————

At their meeting this week, the Town Council publicly recognized and thanked Jim McBain for his many years of service on the Zoning Board of Appeals and his work related to the regulation of commercial signs in town. McBain has announced that he will be resigning from the ZBA because he is moving out of town.

—————

In other business this week, the Town Council:

▪ Re-appointed Wayne Hardacker and Jason Cohen to the Permanent Building Committee.

▪ Accepted a donation of $600 to the Lucius Beebe Memorial Library from various donors.

The next Town Council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.