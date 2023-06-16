Barrett earns league MVP

WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League baseball coaches met recently to vote on All-Stars for the 2023 season.

The Freedom Division champion Wakefield Warriors had a Freedom-best four All-Stars named: senior captain Owen Riddell, senior Drew Barrett, junior Frank Leone and junior Tylor Roycroft.

Barrett and Leone were also two of the nine players in the league named to the All-Conference team.

Barrett, a left-fielder, was named the MVP of the Freedom Division.

He hit for an average of .398 with an on-base percentage of .493. He had 22 hits and walked/was hit by a pitch 13 times. Barrett scored 14 runs, had 9 RBI, 13 steals and made no errors in left.

“Drew was a huge surprise in the large role he played for us this season,” said head coach Kevin Canty. “He provided a steady calm to our lineup and came up with many clutch hits that really led to the success we had.”

Barrett will represent the Middlesex League in the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association Senior All-Star game.

Riddell, Wakefield’s ace this season, made 10 appearances with 9 starts and a team-high 6 wins. He pitched 52.1 innings, had a 2.91 earned run average and racked up 40 strikeouts. Riddell saved his best performance for last in the D2 state tournament when he threw 6 innings and held a tough St. Mary’s team to just 1 earned run while striking out 7.

Leone made the All-Conference team thanks to a strong offensive season while also playing a steady second base. He hit .419 with an OBP of .500. He had 26 hits, 20 runs scored, 9 RBI and 20 steals. Leone was selected to the MBCA Junior All-Star game.

Roycroft also had a terrific season at the plate and in the field. The first baseman hit .346 with an OBP of .443. He had 23 hits with 5 doubles and a triple. He scored 15 runs and only struck out six times in 80 plate appearance. He also led the team in hit by pitches. Roycroft played an outstanding first base, picking many throws from infielders in the dirt.

Wakefield’s Freedom Division title was thanks to a league record of 12-4. They finished the regular season at 15-5 overall. Seeded No. 23 in D2 Wakefield traveled to No. 10 St. Mary’s in the first round and came up just short, 3-2. The Spartans went on to the state semifinals where they fell to No. 3 King Phillip who will take on No. 1 Milton in the Finals tonight at Polar Park.

MIDDLESEX LEAGUE 2023 BASEBALL ALL-STARS

Freedom Division

Name School

Drew Barrett Wakefield – MVP

Owen Riddell Wakefield

Frank Leone Wakefield

Tylor Roycroft Wakefield

Seamus McMakin Burlington

Nolan Berkley Burlington

Lance Toland Burlington

Matt Donovan Stoneham

Harry Scheel Stoneham

Matt Lotti Stoneham

Casey Williams Watertown

Daniel Tattrie Watertown

Michael Monteforte Wilmington

Ben Cassavoy Melrose

All-Conference Team

Dylan Walsh Arlington

Ryan Mulvey Reading

Matt Donovan Stoneham

Drew Barrett Wakefield

Frank Leone Wakefield

Casey Williams Watertown

Tobei Nakajima Winchester

Tommy Lampert Winchester

Connor Welch Woburn