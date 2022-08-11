NORTH READING — The North Reading Community Coffeehouse will present its fourth outdoor concert of the season at the gazebo at Ipswich River Park on Saturday, August 13 at 3:30 p.m.

All are invited to enjoy a variety of music, including country, blues, rock ’n roll, American standards and folk, performed by a group of talented artists at this free event.

The lineup features Gary Brewer, Clark and Cataldo (Scotty Ray Clark and Michael Cataldo), Tracy Colletto, Jay “Singing Spirit” Cunningham, Tim Foley and Kirsten Manville. To learn more about each artist, check them out on YouTube or Facebook.

“They will perform a mix of beautiful original tunes and covers by well-known artists,” said NRCC founder Art Grossman. “Please join us, bring a chair, relax, listen and enjoy some wonderful music presented by a group of terrific musicians.”

NRCC will also livestream the concert on the “North Reading Community Coffeehouse” Facebook page.