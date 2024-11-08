On Monday, November 11, the Friends of the Council on Aging will host a meeting to discuss the Hillview Country Club and how its acquisition benefited the town.

The meeting will take place at the Edith O’Leary Senior Center, 157 Park St., at 7 p.m. George Stack, who has been on the Hillview Commission since its inception, will talk about how the town came together to support the taking of the Hillview Country Club via eminent domain and how it improved the quality of life for North Reading citizens. He will also discuss the direct connection between the Hillview and Ipswich River Park that is not known by many.

George, whose career was in education, spent 40 years in the Boston Public School System, where he held numerous positions. He has lived in North Reading for the past 54 years with his wife Carolyn, and their children attended North Reading Public Schools. As usual this meeting is free and open to all ages. Come on down and find out what your Friends are up to!