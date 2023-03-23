STORMTROOPER by Will L.

MELROSE — Follow Your Art Community Studios (FYACS) invites the public to the second Annual Student Exhibit on view in The Gallery at 647 Main Street in Melrose from April 5 through May 7.

All are welcome to the Opening Reception for FYACS Student Show: A Celebration of Art on Friday, April 7 from 6 – 8 p.m. This exhibit features visual works from FYACS students of all ages at the Big Yellow House. The Student Exhibition will be open to the public six days a week, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This exhibition is a representation of the growing diversity of the FYACS artist community with works from students of all ages, communities, abilities, and mediums. “Our mission is to extend creative opportunities to artists who might otherwise not have access to exhibition space,” said Kris Rodolico, Executive Director. FYACS is grateful to the Melrose Cultural Council and Melrose Cooperative Foundation for supporting this showcase of the creative work of FYACS student artists.