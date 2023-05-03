Served in National Guard, football player and official, enjoyed reading and crosswords

MELROSE — Gary F. Dancewicz, a 40-year college football official and longtime Melrose resident, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family at home on Friday, April 28 at age 74.

Born on January 16, 1949 in Lynn, Gary was raised and educated in Lynn and graduated from Lynn English High School, Class of 1966. A natural athlete, Gary completed a post-graduate year at Worcester Academy where he starred as a football player. He turned his All-New England honors into a full athletic scholarship to Boston College. He graduated from BC in 1971 and received his Master’s Degree in English from Salem State College. He joined the Adjutant General’s Office Massachusetts National Guard, serving for 6 years. He also worked as a Lynn Public School Teacher for 9 years before establishing a successful sales career in packaging for 3M and later International Paper Co. where he was recognized as salesperson of the year twice.

Gary began officiating college football in 1972 shortly after graduating from BC. With his college career playing on defense, he served as back judge and rose to become a Div. 1 football official. Well respected as an official, Gary was selected to officiate numerous bowl games, four Rose Bowls and a National Championship over his career. He was also happy to serve as mentor for younger officials.

Gary resided in Melrose for 47 years and was a parishioner of Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Wakefield for 42 years. He enjoyed reading, completing crossword puzzles nearly every day with Jean and often had 2 or 3 books going at one time. With a love for literature, he also wrote short stories. He loved the beach, the ocean and especially enjoyed being out on their boat the “Outlander.” Gary quietly led a life with modesty and loyalty to family and friends.

Above all, family was most important to Gary. He was happiest when sharing activities with his wife, children and grandchildren and delighted in their achievements. He will be deeply and sorely missed, but his good heart and humble way will continue to inspire as his legacy. Truly one of the good ones, Gary was a “remarkable man who led a simple, good life.”

Gary was the beloved husband of Jean (Turner) Dancewicz with whom he shared 52 years of marriage. Cherished son of Audrey (Kerr) Dancewicz of Lynn and the late Francis Dancewicz. Devoted father of Kara Delaney and her husband George of Topsfield; and Matthew Dancewicz and his wife Barbara of West Newbury. Loving brother of Carol Pizzotti and her husband Stephen of Reading; Deborah Dancewicz of Lynn; Marianne Spinney and her husband Stephen of Westford; and Rita Sellew and her husband George of Ponce Inlet, FL. Proud grandfather of Kathryn, Madeline, Jackson Delaney and Chloe & Ella Dancewicz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to gather during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, on Wednesday, May 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday, May 4 at 9 a.m. before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield for his funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. Gifts in memory of Gary may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Pl. West, Brookline, MA 02445. For online tribute, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.