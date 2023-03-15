ALEX GENTILE was named as the Cape Ann League Kinney Division MVP and was named as a CAL First-Team All-Star.

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — Alex Gentile and Gavin Deluties were the two Lynnfield High boys’ basketball players named to the Cape Ann League All-Star teams this winter.

Gentile was voted the CAL Kinney Division MVP along with being a CAL First-Team All-Star. The senior point guard averaged a team-high 14 points per game. The captain also averaged six rebounds and four steals per contest.

“He battled back after having to miss last year due to an injury,” pointed out Pioneers head coach John Bakopolus. “He was playing over 30 minutes a game. He is not only a fantastic player but an even better kid.”

It is Gentile’s first-ever All-Star appearance.

It is the first post-season honor as well for Deluties, who was named to a CAL Second-Team All-Star. The sophomore guard averaged 12 points per game and he led the team in 3-pointers with 40.

“He came into his own this year and had his best games down the stretch of the season,” said Bakopolus. “He had a really good season.”

Both All-Stars were key players for a team that had one of the biggest turnarounds in the state. After winning only one game last year, the Pioneers qualified for the MIAA Division 3 state tournament this winter.

They ended up getting edged by host East Boston, 56-54, in the preliminary-round game back on March 1.

Overall, Lynnfield finished at 14-7. In the CAL, they went 9-5 as they finished in second place in the CAL Kinney Division behind Newburyport