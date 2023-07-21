WAKEFIELD — George A. Kretas, Jr. of Everett, formerly of Wakefield, entered into eternal rest at home, unexpectedly, on Saturday, July 15. He was 50 years old. Born in Malden, George lived in Everett for many years. He had a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Westfield State College and worked at the Joseph Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston for over 19 years. His most recent occupation was a Data Analyst Trainer at the Court House.

Beloved son of George A. and Maria P. (Guiffrida) Kretas of Wakefield. Dear and devoted father of his twin children, Natalie and Aiden “AJ” Kretas. Loving brother of Stephanie Kretas-Strongosky and her husband Jamie Strongosky of Wakefield. Devoted uncle of Alexandra, Gavin, Mason and Phoenix Strongosky. George is also survived by many loving aunts, cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend George’s visitation in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (corner of Main St.) in Everett on Monday, July 24 beginning at 8 until 9 a.m. followed by his funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the family lot at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking with attendants on duty.