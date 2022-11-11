WAKEFIELD — George Robertson, of Wakefield, died on Wednesday November 9 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Medford on October 1, 1929 and was the son of the late George J. and Viola (Hussey) Robertson.

George grew up in Medford, MA, graduating from Medford High School in 1947. He immediately enlisted into the Army and served as an M.P. After an honorable discharge he then enlisted into the Navy serving on the USS Torsk during the Korean war. After his service he met up with the love of his life Rosemary and enjoyed 66 years of marriage to her. They settled in Wakefield and began raising their family. George loved spending time traveling with Rose and joined her on many of her world travels. Throughout their life they traveled to Cape Sable Island, Nova Scotia visiting with family and friends. George most enjoyed spending the summers in Rindge, NH on Monomonac Lake with his family. George enjoyed hard work and spending time attending his grandchildren’s athletic activities.

George was the beloved husband of the late Rosemary A. Robertson. He was the loving father of Mary R. Pierandri and her husband John of CT, William G. Robertson and Caren of Wakefield, Earl J. Robertson and Mina of Lynnfield, and Scott D. Robertson and his wife Sheila of Wakefield. He was the grandfather of David, Lewis, Michael, Timothy, Christopher, Jennifer, Stephen, Juli, Andrew and Mason. He was the great grandfather of Curt, Charlie, and Ryder. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy of Florida.

His funeral service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, November 15, at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Monday, November 14 from 4-7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the staff at Brightview Senior Living for their outstanding care given to George and Rosemary.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.