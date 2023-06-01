Owned stuffed animal and doll business, volunteer art teacher and homemaker

MELROSE — Geraldine C. (Tieso) Morello, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 27 at Phillips Manor Nursing Home in Lynn, at age 93.

Geraldine was born in Boston on October 27, 1929, one of 10 children of the late Benjamin C. Tieso and Mary R. (Colonna) Tieso. She was raised in Mattapan and graduated from St. Gregory’s High School in Dorchester. She married Angelo J. Morello in 1952 and they settled in Melrose to raise a family of six children.

Geraldine was a dedicated homemaker to her family and a loving, supportive wife. For many years, she generously shared her time to support St. Mary’s School as a volunteer art teacher and served on the PTO. A faith filled woman, Gerri was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary’s Church.

A creative, warm and fun-loving woman, Geraldine endeared herself to everyone she met. She was beloved by her family, friends and neighbors who she offered her hairdressing talents to for years of events and proms. In her free time, she enjoyed crochet and ran her own stuffed animal and doll business. She also donated baby blankets for new infants for those in need.

A magnetic woman, Geraldine was the cherished matriarch of her family and will be sorely missed. She is now resting peacefully with her parents and siblings and will be lovingly remembered for her generous nature and open heart. May she rest in peace.

Geraldine was the beloved wife of Angelo J. Morello with whom she shared 71 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Cissy Perry and her husband Glenn of Lynnfield; Carol Prince and her husband Jerry of Parkton of MD; Susan Dolan and her husband Gregory of Quincy; John Morello and his partner Barbara Frazier of Winthrop; Angel Rogalski and her husband John of Gloucester; and Annette MacPherson and her husband Paul of Hudson, NH. Loving grandmother of Emily Kirkwood and her husband Joe; Matthew Perry; Lindsey Perry; Benjamin Prince and his wife Katie; Alexander Dolan; Gabriella Whittier; Mark Prince; David Prince; Francesca Barry and her husband Shane; Nicholas Dolan; and 2 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by 9 siblings.

Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main St., Pawtucket, RI 02860. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.