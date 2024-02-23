WAKEFIELD — As officials prepare for the publication of Wakefield’s 212th Annual Town Report, they are reaching out to talented community members for their contributions. This cherished publication offers a comprehensive overview of the town’s accomplishments, milestones and vibrant community life throughout the past year.

Officials invite you to participate in this tradition by submitting a local photo that captures the essence of Wakefield in 2023. Whether it’s a scenic landscape, a community event, or a snapshot of daily life, they welcome your creative interpretation.

Submission guidelines

• Deadline: Please submit your photo by March 14, 2024.

• Eligibility: One photo per applicant.

• Format: The file should be high resolution (300 dpi) and conform to the dimensions of 6 inches wide by 9 inches high.

• Content: The photo should be inspired by a moment or aspect of Wakefield from the past year (2023).

• Submission: sdalton@wakefield.ma.us

The Town Administrator’s office will compile all submissions and present them for resident voting to determine the final cover selection. While there is no financial compensation for having your photo featured in the Annual Report, officials will ensure that the creator is duly credited in the publication.

A spokesperson said, “Thank you for your continued support and contributions to our community. We look forward to showcasing the talent and beauty of Wakefield in our upcoming Annual Town Report.”