THE PLNR girls’ hockey team enters the final four games of their regular season ranked 8th in Div. 1. The Tanners (13-3) host Newburyport (5-7-1) on Saturday, 4 p.m. at McVann-O’Keefe Rink. (Eric Evans File Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LOWELL — The North Reading-Lynnfield-Peabody High girls’ co-op hockey team defeated host Shawsheen-Bedford 4-1 at the Janas Rink in Lowell last Saturday. That victory gave the Tanners the season sweep over the Rams as they won the first meeting 6-2 on Dec. 17.

With the win, the Tanners improved to 13-3 overall and 12-2 (second place) in the Northeastern Hockey League. The Rams, meanwhile, fell to 6-8 overall and 3-7 in the league.

Chloe Gromko scored the first goal assisted by Ella Chase (North Reading) and Leah Buckley with 11:08 left in the opening period. Angela Fabbo had the second tally on the power play with Penny Spack and North Reading’s Jenna DiNapoli assisting with 8:15 remaining in the first.

Hannah Gromko had the third goal on a wrist shot early in the second period. That tally was unassisted.

The Rams cut the lead to two with 2:41 left in the second on the power play as Becca Sobol got the hosts on the scoreboard.

In the third, Catie Kampersal had the final goal assisted by Spack and Ava Buckley four minutes into the period.

“I think that game was a tough one,” said Tanners head coach Michelle Roach. “It was a cold-morning game and we couldn’t find our rhythm. But we know good teams push through and figure it out and we did that. “

PLNR outshot the Rams 28-6 as Tanner goalie Alyse Mutti only had to make five saves. Mutti, a North Reading resident, improved to 13-3.

First place in the NHL was on the line when the Tanners hosted Winthrop on Feb. 1 at the McVann-O’Keefe Rink in a highly-anticipated game. The Vikings ended up edging the Tanners, 3-2, to complete the season sweep.

Winthrop also ran their regular-season winning streak to 32 games while snapping the Tanners’ nine-game winning streak.

Winthrop struck first scoring twice in the first 3:38 of the game. Julia Holmes scored, unassisted, 34 seconds in. Mia Norris then scored a shorthanded goal 3:38 in.

PLNR answered with two goals of its own later on in the first. Shirley Whitmore of North Reading, had the first one on the power play with 10:13 remaining. Fabbo assisted.

The Tanners tied it with another power-play tally as Hannah Gromko scored on a wrist shot with 6:30 left assisted by her sister, Chloe and Kampersal.

Hannah Parker had the game-winner 5:41 into the second period assisted by Talia Martucci.

Winthrop outshot the Tanners, 25-15, as Mutti made 22 stops. Vikings net minder, Riley Towse, had 13 saves.

Mutti was pulled for the extra attacker with 1:30 left in the game.

“We pressed them hard but we spent a lot of time looking for the right shot,” said Roach. “Against a team like Winthrop, you need to be more reactive and get whatever you can to the net. We made good adjustments and to recover so quickly after going down by two goals was a great response. We’re disappointed with the result but very happy with the effort. There a lot of positives to take forward.”

On Feb. 11, the Tanners take on visiting Newburyport at the McVann-O’Keefe Rink. Face-off is at 4 p.m. PLNR is looking for the season sweep as they beat the Clippers 3-1 on Jan. 4.