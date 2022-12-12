BROOKLYN CALDER scored a game-high 16 points in Wakefield’s 33-point road win over Acton-Boxborough in the season-opener on Saturday. (File Photo)

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

ACTON — The Wakefield High girls’ basketball team kicked off their season in style with a resounding 67-34 road win over Acton-Boxborough on Saturday morning.

The Warriors outscored the Revolution 19-8 in the 2nd quarter to break the game open and take a 34-18 lead at halftime.

Wakefield remained just as consistent in the second half, leading to an impressive win over a Div. 1 opponent in which the Warriors appeared to already be in mid-season form.

“Overall we were really pleased with how intense and focused we were,” said head coach Jason Pavey. “Good way to kick off the season.”

Leading the way in the scoring column was sophomore Brooklyn Calder who finished with 16 points. Senior captain Emma Shinney added 12 points while senior captain Mia Forti (10) and junior captain Emma Quinn (10) made it four Warriors to score in double figures. Junior Savannah Cummings and freshman Emma Ickes both added 8 points.

The highlight of the first quarter was a press break in which Shinney moved the ball up to sophomore Shea Suntken who fired it deep to Quinn. Quinn caught it in mid-air and bounce-passed to an open Ickes underneath for two. It was the type of play that typically requires weeks of practice but the Warriors feature plenty of key contributors with varsity experience this year despite losing multiple starters from last year’s 15-7 team.

Wakefield found another gear in the 2nd quarter, thanks in large part to a relentless defense that showcased multiple looks including zone and a full court press. Wakefield tallied 11 steals in the first half alone as their defense led to easy baskets. Shinney found Calder in transition on back-to-back plays to take a 21-10 lead and force a timeout. Calder had 9 of her 16 in the first half.

“The kids were really dialed in on the defensive end and that allowed us to get out in transition,” said Pavey. “We really pushed the pace and were in attack mode the whole time.”

The Warriors battled on the offensive glass as well all game and got balanced rebounding from their entire rotation including Calder, Quinn, Shinney, Suntken, Ickes, Forti and Cummings. Cummings provided the best example of this with multiple rebounds late in the 2nd quarter to earn a trip to the line.

The end result was an impressive start to a promising season. The Warriors certainly have the talent and depth to make it back to the Div. 2 tournament where they were ranked 15th last year before beating Bedford in the first round and falling to No. 2 Medfield in the second round.

This season will feature another tough Middlesex League slate, which the Warriors will jump right into this week on the road again in Lexington on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Wakefield’s first home game will take place on Friday night, 5:30 p.m. against Wilmington.