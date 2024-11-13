AVA DAMIANI had 2 goals and an assist in a first round win over Advanced Math and Science and added another goal and an assist in a Round of 16 victory over Leicester, both at LHS last week. (Jamie Hayman Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — In their MIAA Division 4 Round of 16 game last Saturday, the Lynnfield High girls’ soccer team shut out Leicester, 4-0, at home on a sunny, cool day.

With that victory, the 3rd-seeded Pioneers improved to 15-3-2. Meanwhile, the 14th-seeded Wolverines ended the year at 9-6-5.

Lynnfield scored all four goals in the opening half including two backbreaking goals in the final three minutes to take control.

Sophomore Kaylee Barrett scored the first one in the 17th minute assisted by senior captain Emma Rose.

About 14 minutes later, sophomore Giada Antidormi made it 2-0 with Rose and sophomore Ava Damiani assisting.

In the 37th minute, Damiani found the back of the Wolverine net with Barrett and senior captain Clara Caulfield both assisting.

Sophomore Hannah Doherty had the final tally in the 39th minute with senior captain Bella Carroll assisting.

Pioneer goalie, sophomore Victoria Minor, had three stops including one on a penalty kick midway through the second half to preserve the shutout.

“We moved the ball well,” said Pioneers head coach Mark Vermont. “The defense and midfielders were both solid.”

Vermont was very impressed with the play of senior captain Ariana Guarracino who spearheaded the defense.

In the first round on Nov. 6, the Pioneers beat 30th-seeded Advanced Math and Science by a final of 3-1 on an unseasonably warm day.

Lynnfield scored in the second minute as Antidormi found the back of the Eagles net. Damiani and Doherty both got credit for the assists.

The score stayed that way until the 52nd minute as Ava Collins tied it up.

In the 57th minute, Damiani scored the eventual game-wining goal assisted by Carroll and Barrett.

Damiani then scored the insurance goal in the 74th minute with Antidormi assisting.

“Damiani is a very dynamic player,” said Vermont about the sophomore. “She also has a very good soccer IQ.”

Minor made three saves in this game as well.

With the loss, the Eagles, whose school is in Marlboro, ended the year at 8-9-3.

On Nov. 13, the Pioneers will host Tyngsboro in the Quarterfinals starting at 2 p.m.

“They have a very solid team,” said Vermont, about the Tigers.

Tyngsboro, seeded No. 6, enters the game with mark of 15-5.

If the Pioneers can win that game, they will face either South Hadley or Hamilton-Wenham in the state semifinals sometime early next week.

That game will be a neutral site still to be determined.

While the Pioneers have not faced South Hadley this year they did take on Hamilton-Wenham this fall as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.