FIONA RECENE won the 400 meters, took 2nd in the 200 and helped the 4×400 take first in Wakefield’s season-opening win over Stoneham on Saturday. (File Photo)

BURLINGTON — The Wakefield High girls’ outdoor track and field team kicked off their season with an 83-53 win over Stoneham on Saturday.

It was certainly a strong start to what the Warriors believe will be an exciting regular season and postseason.

Wakefield will be led by senior captains Ania Jacob, Devon Jellison, Gabby Minasian and Caileigh Sweeney.

“They are all great leaders,” said head coach Karen Barrett of her captains. “We have a small team this year but a lot of talent. Our distance team looks strong. We also have some talented sprinters, throwers and jumpers. I just hope we have enough depth to be competitive every meet.

“The team is working hard and I am impressed by their strong effort and positive attitude so far.”

Competing against Stoneham at Burlington High, the Warriors started their scoring placing 2nd and 3rd in the 400 hurdles with Megan Clark (1:18.59) and Maeve Schermerhorn (1:18.68).

Wakefield then swept the mile with Lily Sallee (5:49.8), Charlotte O’Neil (5:52.35) and Jellison (6:00.24).

“Lilly Salle had a great day,” said Barrett. “She is a sophomore that ran the mile and 2 mile (12:45) and won both events. I was very impressed with her effort today.”

Wakefield swept the 2 mile with Grace Brackett (PR, 12:51) and Lexi Yianacopolus (12:57) taking 2nd and 3rd.

Minasian also had a great day, winning the long jump with a personal-best jump of 16’5”. She also placed 3rd in the 100 and was the leadoff runner in Wakefield’s winning 4×100 relay team.

“She is a really hard worker and I’m really proud of her performance,” said Barrett.

Sophia Anderson placed 3rd in the long jump and won the triple jump with a personal best jump of 31’8”.

Kiara Germeil had a great day winning the shot put with a PR of 29’10” and placing 3rd in the javelin.

Lauren Mangarelli had a 2nd place PR in the discus and placed 3rd in the shot put.

Clark (20.92) and Emma Burns (21.23) scored in the 100 hurdles, placing 2nd and 3rd.

Jacob won the 100 meter run with an impressive 13.4 and placed 3rd in the 200 (28.84). Jacob was also on the winning 4×100 relay.

Sweeney won the 800 (2:35.30) with Liza Bangston (2:39.80) placing 2nd. Sweeney was also on the 4×400 relay team.

Fiona Recene also had a great day, winning the 400 (1:02.94), getting 2nd in the 200 (28.51) while helping the 4×400 relay win.

The Warriors will turn their attention to Wilmington who they will meet at Wilmington High on Friday at 4 p.m.