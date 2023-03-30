THE WEE IRISH PUB made its way through Wakefield recently en route to its next destination. Created by two brothers from Reading, the Wee Irish Pub features the look and feel of an authentic Irish pub. The mobile pub can be rented for parties, weddings and other events. (Mark Sardella Photo)
