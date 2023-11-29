THE HARLEM WIZARDS, the Healthy Lynnfield All-Stars and Lynnfield kids had a blast during a charity basketball game held in the Lynnfield High School gym on Nov. 20. The Wizards defeated the Healthy Lynnfield All-Stars 99-95. (Dan Tomasello Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Two hundred residents came together on Nov. 20 to have some laughs and be entertained during the Harlem Wizards charity basketball game in the Lynnfield High School gym.

A Healthy Lynnfield hosted the first annual fundraiser to raise money for the substance use prevention coalition’s programs. Similar to the Harlem Globetrotters, the Wizards entertained the charity basketball game’s attendees with a variety of high-flying dunks, basketball tricks, dancing and funny skits.

“It was an awesome event,” said Substance Use Prevention Coordinator Peg Sallade. “We are so thrilled that families enjoyed the evening with us while supporting a good cause.”

A Healthy Lynnfield Chair Phil Crawford agreed.

“This was a great event,” said Crawford. “It was a tremendous success.”

Crawford said A Healthy Lynnfield Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator Diana DeLeo came up with the idea to bring the Harlem Wizards to town for a fundraiser.

“We thought it was a fantastic idea and Diana was right,” said Crawford. “The game sold out in an hour.”

After Lynnfield resident and Boston Bruins anthem singer Todd Angilly performed our national anthem, the charity basketball game’s audience recognized the LHS boys’ soccer team for winning the Division 4 state championship. The game’s attendees gave the Pioneers a standing ovation for winning its first state title in 55 years.

DeLeo thanked the large crowd for attending the Harlem Wizards charity basketball game and supporting A Healthy Lynnfield’s mission.

“We know that family and community connections play such an important role in our kids’ social-and-emotional well-being,” said DeLeo. “All of the funds raised today will be used to provide substance use prevention programming and mental health education so that young people can continue to make healthy choices so they can have a bright future.”

Sallade presented flowers to DeLeo to thank her for bringing the Harlem Wizards to Lynnfield.

The Wizards faced off against the Healthy Lynnfield All-Stars. The AHL team included Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Kevin Cyr, Nurse Coordinator Toni Rebelo, School Resource Officer Alex Doto, Lynnfield High School Principal Patricia Puglisi, LHS Assistant Principal Mike McLeod, School Committee/AHL Board member Jamie Hayman, Police Capt. Chris DeCarlo, AHL Board member/Finance Committee member/youth softball coach Chris Caprio, Huckleberry Hill School physical education teacher Beth Gasinowski, Huckleberry Hill third grade teacher Helen Pulizzi and Huckleberry Hill fourth grade teacher Debra Tracy.

The Healthy Lynnfield All-Stars also included Summer Street School first grade teacher Kristin Hager, Summer Street third grade teacher Janelle Hardee, Summer Street special education teacher Emma Bartlett, Summer Street media specialist Alex Caram, Lynnfield Middle School PE teacher/AHL advisor Sheri Weeks, LMS fifth grade math and science teacher/varsity girls’ soccer assistant coach Darren Damiani, LMS seventh grade social studies teacher Craig Campbell, LHS science teacher/boys’ soccer assistant coach Ethan Blanchette, LHS Spanish teacher Paul Burdett, LHS history teacher/varsity football head coach Pat Lamusta, Lynnfield Police Patrolman Michael Topping and Lynnfield Police Patrolman Gianfranco Pisano.

LHS History Department Head/varsity girls’ basketball head coach Susan Breen served as the All-Stars head coach while Huckleberry Hill Principal Melissa Wyland and Summer Street Principal Karen Cronin served as team managers.

“We had great participation,” said Sallade. “They played very well.”

The basketball game featured a variety of high-flying dunks and basketball tricks from the Wizards. Additionally, the game also featured breaks in the action that included a dance party and various comedic skits.

Wizards star Robert “Smooth” Young said he had a blast entertaining the crowd.

“It was great seeing the community come together and enjoy themselves,” said Young. “It’s good community fun for the whole family.”

Wizards dunk machine Jonathan “Top Flight” Hevalow agreed.

“This was a party,” said Hevalow. “It was a lot of fun.”

Roscoe “Sarge” Johnson concurred with his teammates’ sentiment.

“It was a great time,” said Johnson. “Always keep moving forward and never look back because you never know what opportunities lie ahead.”

The Healthy Lynnfield All-Stars did not play terrible against the Wizards and kept the game close before falling 99-95. With 10 seconds remaining in the game, the shot clock stopped as the Wizards invited all of the kids in attendance to come onto the LHS court to high-five the team and danced to a variety of music that included Prince’s “1999,” 2Pac’s “California Love” and House of Pain’s “Jump Around.”

“It was a lot of fun to play, compete and seeing all of the kids and families in town having a great time,” said Blanchette. “It was a great community event.”

Caprio said playing in the game was a blast.

“It was awesome having so many people come tonight,” said Caprio. “The Wizards put on a great show and we raised a lot of money for A Healthy Lynnfield.”

Coach Breen said the charity basketball game was “a great time.”

“It was great seeing the kids, players, teachers and community have a lot of fun,” said Breen. “Hopefully it will become a community tradition that we can keep going.”

The Lynnfield Senior Center’s POMtastics cheer team entertained the crowd during halftime.

While Crawford said the fundraiser’s proceeds have yet to be determined, he said A Healthy Lynnfield is hoping to make the fundraiser an annual event.

Sponsors

UniCare Massachusetts served as the game’s MVP sponsor. The Cheerleader sponsors were the Hixon and Bevilacqua Home Group and Realtor Ellen Rubicco Crawford.

The Fan sponsors were Cora Corp. Operations, F.L. Putnam, HP Hood, JM Electrical Company, James Hook & Company, the Law Offices of Gregory R. Richard, the Massachusetts Center for Adolescent Wellness, MarketStreet Lynnfield and Stoneham Bank.

The Four Points by Sheraton Wakefield served as the Lodging sponsor. The Slam Dunk sponsors were the Law Office of Alessandra Petruccelli, Brush on Broadway, Burtons Grill & Bar, EJ Callahan and Associates, Sylvan Learning and Northfield Orthodontics. The Swish sponsors were Beyond Dance of Lynnfield, SoBella Skin and Beauty, and Tres Belle Beauty Bar.