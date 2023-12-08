WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Human Rights Commission invites all Wakefield students to creatively participate in the 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Coretta Scott King Day event at the Galvin Middle School, on Monday, January 15, beginning at 10 a.m.

How? Email poetry and pictures of drawings, paintings and sculptures that illustrate how non-violence can promote peace and justice in the world to WHRC@Wakefield.ma.us

The deadline for submittals is Friday, January 5, 2024

Recognition and prizes

Artwork will be exhibited at the event, and all will receive WHRC certificates of appreciation. $25 gift cards will be awarded for Best in Show to an elementary school student and to a middle/high school student. Runner-ups will receive Cravings gift certificates.

Organizers encourage all in the community to attend this annual, special event which will feature guest speakers, award presentations, performances, an art gallery and a reception.

The 2024 national theme is “Shifting the Cultural Climate through the Study and Practice of Kingian Nonviolence.”

Reminder

Nominations for MLK/CSK Community Service awards are due on Friday, December 15, 2023.

The awards recognize Wakefield youth, residents, town employees, businesses, and community groups who have made significant and tangible contributions in promoting the civil and human rights of all people.

Nomination form: https://bit.ly/3sGcfcw

For information about the WHRC: https://www.wakefield.ma.us/human-rights-commission

The commission has openings for new Human Rights Commissioners. If interested, please visit https://bit.ly/3SKaJAJ for an application.