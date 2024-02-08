MELROSE — The Melrose Cultural Council (MCC) has announced its 2024 grant awardees, with projects spanning visual to performing arts as well as programming that celebrates the cultural diversity of Melrose. With a record number of applications submitted, the MCC allocated over $16,000 in funding across 17 arts and cultural programs, providing zero- to low-cost opportunities for cultural enrichment to people of all ages in Melrose and residents in surrounding communities.

“We are in constant awe of the talent in Melrose and by their desire to share their creativity and artistry within our community,” says Council Co-Chair Jim Bracciale. “2024 promises to be our best year yet and we encourage the public to support these performances by attending these showcase events throughout the year.”

MCC grantees meet criteria laid out by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, as well as local criteria established by a 2023 Melrose community survey.

The next grant cycle opens in September 2024.

FISCAL 2024 GRANTEES IN MELROSE

John Bumstead, European Cruise with the Nissitissit String Quartet, $675; Robert Eggers, Coming Together 2, $900; Sheila Flanagan, Melrose Porchfest, $1,000; Folk Arts Center of New England, Inc., Melrose Community Dancing, $750; Follow Your Art Community Studios, Inc., Student Art Show at the FYACS Gallery, $750.

Greater Boston Stage Company, Ticket subsidy for the Elderly and Students, $1,000; Melrose Early Childhood Center, Little Groove at the Franklin School, $500; Melrose Orchestral Association, Inc., Márquez-Danzón No. 2 (May Pops), $800; Melrose PTO, Inc., World Culture Night, $750; Melrose Public Schools Visual and Performing Arts Department, Musical Theater Community Collaboration, $1,600.

MelroseKind, Inc., KIndness Day Community Mural, $750; Sheryl F. Miniscalco, Her Majesty, $225; Mount Hood Park Association, July 4th Concert, $500; North Suburban Child & Family Resource Network, Create & Play, $1,000; Polymnia Choral Society, Inc., Mothers of Rock, $1,500; The Beethoven Society of Melrose, Beethoven Society of Melrose’s 97th Concert Season, $1,500; The Opening Doors Project, Inc., Opening Doors Project – 2 Spring Concerts; $2,000

The MCC is the local affiliate of the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Part of a statewide network in cities and towns funded by the legislature, the MCC is committed to supporting programs with public benefit that promote excellence, education, cultural diversity, inclusion and equity to foster a rich and vibrant cultural life in Melrose. Grants are given to Melrose organizations and MA individuals, artists and presenters in partnership with local organizations.