NORTH READING — The community is invited to attend a video presentation honoring the town’s service members created by Liam Steele, a Life Scout who is working toward the completion of his Eagle Scout project.

Steele’s 45-minute video entitled “Heroic Reflections: Honoring The Stories Behind The Service,” features 14 hometown heroes with ties to North Reading and will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A session. It will be held tonight, Thursday, August 29, in the Activity Room of the Flint Memorial Library, 147 Park St., from 7-8 p.m.

Starting earlier this year, Steele interviewed U.S. military personnel, both current members and veterans, about their time in the service with the goal of capturing their oral history and recognizing everything they’ve given to their country. With this information revived from them, he also created a historical book and posters to accompany the video, all of which will be displayed at the library in the month of November.

A rising freshman at NRHS, Steele is a member of North Reading Boy Scout Troop 750.