Games take place at Gillette Dec. 4-6

FOXBOROUGH— The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the matchups and schedule for the eight state football championships, which will be played at Gillette Stadium for the 17thtime on Wednesday, Dec. 4; Thursday, Dec. 5 and Friday, Dec. 6.

GAME SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Division VII Uxbridge vs. Mashpee 5:30 p.m.

Division VI Hudson vs. Fairhaven 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Division IV Duxbury vs. Scituate 3:00 p.m.

Division I Xaverian Brothers vs. Needham 5:30 p.m.

Division II Catholic Memorial vs. King Philip 8:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Division VIII Randolph vs. West Boylston 3:00 p.m.

Division V Shawsheen Valley Tech vs. Foxborough 5:30 p.m.

Division III Mansfield vs. North Attleborough 8:00 p.m

Tickets for the MIAA State Football Championships will be available for purchase beginning Nov. 26, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. No tickets will be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. All tickets will be digital and will be accessible via mobile device only. Fans can access and manage mobile tickets via the Gillette Stadium App which is available on the App Store (for iPhone users) and Google Play Store (for Android users). Additional information on mobile ticketing can be found at GilletteStadium.com/tickets/mobile/.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Kraft Sports + Entertainment will produce the broadcast, which will air all of Thursday’s and Friday’s games live on WSBK (TV-38), and stream all of Wednesday’s, Thursday’s and Friday’s games live on Patriots.com and the Patriots official YouTube channel. Wednesday’s games will also be streamed on the NFHS Network at www.nfhsnetwork.com. Additionally, Thursday’s and Friday’s games will air live on radio on WEEI-AM 850.