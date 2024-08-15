By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WAKEFIELD — How quickly we forget.

In Tuesday’s recap of the Unknowns’ victory over the Highlife in Game 1, the prognosis for the Life was death. That’s because the shorthanded Life had started Caleb Birchem in Game 1, their ace for all intents and purposes.

But last night at Moulton Park, trotting out to the mound for a team that just barely had nine players get to the field in time, was Owen Riddell.

How quickly we forget. The southpaw was Wakefield High’s ace in 2023 and a Middlesex League All-Star.

With his team’s back against the wall, Riddell responded with 5.2 innings, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks and just 2 runs.

The Life, up 2-1 in the 5th, broke the game open with four runs to take a commanding lead and an eventual 6-3 victory in Game 2, forcing a third and deciding game to be played either back at Moulton or at Walsh Field tomorrow night at 5:45 p.m. The winner will advance to the Twi League Finals.

Speaking of Wakefield High aces, Unknowns starter Chris Alden, also a Middlesex League All-Star and Warrior ace in 2021, pitched a strong game as well, surrendering just 5 hits and 2 runs while walking none and fanning 2 in 4 innings.

It was certainly fair to call the game a duel, until that Highlife 5th when they got to Orange reliever Adam Chanley to seal the win.

The Life drew first blood in this one, getting on the board in the 1st. Consecutive singles to open the game from Derek Dettorre and Jake Vezga eventually led to a run on a groundout but Alden got another grounder for a 5-4-3 double play to get out of it.

Riddell was in control through three, allowing just three baserunners during that span while his team tacked on another in the 3rd. Lou Sandonato led off with a base hit, stole second and moved to third on a groundout. With the infield in, Vezga blooped one over first base to make it 2-0.

The Question Marks made a move in the 4th. Brett Maloney led off with a single and after a hit batter, two wild pitches from Riddell allowed a run to score. Riddell got a fly ball to end it.

Two, one-out walks put the Orange in position to strike again in the 5th but, with some help from catcher Billy Curran who made a couple of clutch stops to keep the game tied, Riddell was up to it again, getting a huge strikeout on a high heater followed by a pop up to maintain a 2-1 lead.

The Life’s four-run 5th started with an error at second. A walk and infield single from Vezga loaded the bags with no outs. Anthony Caracciolo stepped up and crushed a 2-RBI single for a 4-1 advantage. Curran later brought home another on a base hit and Riddell helped his own cause with an RBI single up the middle to make it 6-1.

The Unknowns made it interesting in the top of the 6th. An Alden sac fly and an RBI infield single from Sean Alexander off reliever Caracciolo put the tying run at the plate but “AC” got a strikeout to escape.

The game was called before the Life had their ups in the 6th with darkness descending on Moulton.

Game 2 of the other first round series between the Brewers and Expos will be at Moulton tonight. The Brewers won Game 1, 11-2. If the Expos win, Game 3 for that series would be tomorrow night at Moulton and Game 3 of the Unknowns vs. Highlife would be at Walsh Field. If the Brewers end their series tonight, the Life and Orange will play at Moulton tomorrow. All games start at 5:45 p.m.