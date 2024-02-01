Finding the net in recent competitive games

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

MEDFORD—Last Saturday afternoon, the Melrose High girls’ hockey team fell to guest Arlington, 5-3, at the Flynn Rink.

With the loss, Melrose’s record dropped to 3-7-1 overall and 0-6-1 in the Middlesex League. The Spy Ponders, meanwhile, improved to 4-6-1 overall and 4-5-1 in the league.

Arlington scored first with 9:50 left in the first period as Kelsie Partridge found the net. She then made it 2-0 with 6:37 remaining. Melrose got on the scoreboard with 4:04 left in the first as Nora Murray scored assisted by Julia McNeeley.

In the second period, Melrose tied the game as eight-grader Riley Bolduc scored her first-career goal at the 11:34 mark Zoe Blackburn assisted.

Arlington then took command scoring third times in a 3:31 span. With 12:59 Partridge got her hat trick. Libby Corsetti then scored two goals in a eight-second span with 9:36 and 9:28 left. The first one was a shorthanded tally.

“That span cost us the game,” said Melrose head coach Frank Sorrenti.

With 2:02 left, Melrose’s Ella Daniels scored, assisted by Kate Rynak for the game’s final goal.

“Partridge and Corsetti are both very talented players,” said Sorrenti. “I was told by other coaches coming into the game how good they were.”

Corsetti had four total points for the afternoon as she assisted on two of Partridge’s goals. The Spy Ponders out-shot Melrose on goal, 38-25. Melrose goalie Ruby Hansen made 33 saves.

On Jan. 24, Melrose tied host Lexington, 3-3, at the Hayden Rink. Leading 2-0 after the second period, Melrose allowed the host to comeback in the third.

“We have a young team and we tend to have lapses in games that hurt us,” said Sorrenti.

Down 3-2 late in the third, Lexington tied the game on the power play as Madison Dolci scored to send the game into overtime. Melrose’s Rynak scored the first-period goal with 3:15 remaining assisted by Blackburn. Her teammate McNeeley made it 2-0 with 7:05 remaining in the second assisted by Addison Savage.

The Minutemen lit the lamp with 9:34 left in the third as Kathryn Carney scored. Carney then cut the lead to one with 6:15 remaining. In the five-minute 4-on-4 overtime session there was a few good chances for both teams but no team scored. Lexington out-shot Melrose on goal, 24-16, as Hansen made 24 stops.

On Feb. 7, Melrose welcomes Wakefield at 6:00 pm. Melrose entered this week ranked 36th in the MIAA Division 2 power rankings. Only the top 32 teams automatically qualify for the state tournament regardless of record so Melrose, who enters this week with six games remaining, still has a shot to qualify.