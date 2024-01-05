MELROSE — Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) hosted some special guests recently at the Steele House. The Melrose High School Chorus visited to perform holiday songs for the residents. The talented group of students had everyone feeling festive and singing along! The Steele House, part of Melrose Housing Authority, is home to older adults and people with disabilities. MVES also hosted an annual holiday party at the Steele House, as well as at four other Supportive Housing sites it partners with in Melrose. For more about MVES, please call 781-324-7705 or visit www.mves.org.