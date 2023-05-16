GABBY MINASIAN won the long jump against Melrose last week with a leap of 16’2.5”. She also got 3rd in the 100 and was the leadoff in Wakefield’s winning 4×100 relay. (Ben Stratton Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High girls’ track and field team beat rival Melrose 76-60 in a thrilling meet on May 10 at the Shaun F. Beasley Track and Field.

“The girls brought their very best to our last dual meet against Melrose,” said Wakefield head coach Karen Barrett. “This is always a very exciting meet. If we lost, Melrose would have taken a share of the (Middlesex League, Freedom Division) title. Our motto for the meet was, ‘mindset separates the best from the rest.’ This was a fantastic team win.”

The scoring started out with sophomore Maeve Schermerhorn, winning the 400 hurdles with a PR of 74.31. Schermerhorn also ran a fantastic open 400 for a 2nd place just clipping Melrose at the line. She was also a member of Wakefield’s state qualifying 4×400 relay team.

“Maeve has continued to impress me every meet,” said Barrett.

Sophomore Lily Sallee also continued her winning ways. Sallee took on Melrose Senior standout Jill Bakey in the mile and beat her at the finish line with an impressive 5:29.69. The Warriors had Sallee come back and run the 2 mile for a solid 2nd place.

“This is a lot to ask of a sophomore, but Lily continues to run like a seasoned veteran,” said Barrett. “I absolutely love her work ethic and attitude.”

Sophomore Grace Brackett ran a strong 2 mile to take 3rd place.

Junior Charlotte O’Neil finished off the scoring in the mile, running strong placing 3rd.

Wakefield got swept in the high jump but senior captain Gabby Minasian won the long jump with a great jump of 16’2.5″ and also ran a strong 100 for a 3rd place. She was the lead off on the Warriors’ winning 4×100 relay.

Wakefield swept the 100 with a great race by senior captain Ania Jacob and a 2nd place for freshman Abby Hartigan. Both Jacob and Hartigan ran PR’s.

Jacob also won the 200 with a fantastic race and was the anchor on the winning 4×100 relay.

“Our sprinters came up huge in this meet,” said Barrett.

Junior Fiona Recene had a great meet winning the 400, placing 2nd in the 200 and anchoring the winning 4×400 relay team.

Sophomore Sophia Anderson placed 3rd in the triple jump and was on the winning 4×100 relay.

Junior Cheyenne Toppi scored in the triple jump with a PR of 31’7″ taking 2nd place.

Senior Lily Duval scored Wakefield’s only points in the javelin avoiding the sweep with a 3rd place.

Senior Kiara Germeil got 2nd in the shot put with a PR of 29’11.5″.

Junior Lauren Mangarelli came up big in the discus, with a winning PR of 79’6″.

Sophomores Megan Clark and Emma Burns took 2nd and 3rd in the 100 hurdles. Clark ran a PR of 19.0.

Senior captains Devon Jellison and Caileigh Sweeney both ran fantastic races in the 800, taking a 2nd and 3rd with a 2:27 and a 2:29. Both girls were also on the 4×400 relay team.

“As a coach I could not have been prouder of the way my team competed today,” said Barrett. “It was a fantastic team win.”