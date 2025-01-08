LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield High School Class of 2020 graduate Bryan Mallett is hosting a cornhole tournament fundraiser in memory of the late Sharla Sieve on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Elks Lodge from 4-10 p.m.

Mallett is running the 2025 Boston Marathon in memory of Sharla and is raising money for Massachusetts General Hospital. The event is for residents age 18 and older.

“Sharla was essentially my second mother,” said Mallett. “She unfortunately passed Dec. 7, 2022 from stage 4 metastatic colorectal cancer, and everything I’ve ever accomplished since that point has been in her honor. I ran my first marathon this past May, and I felt extremely confident after it as I finished in under 3 hours, 30 minutes. During this past summer, my mind shifted to thinking of Sharla and Mass General in hopes of getting accepted to run the Marathon for them at 23-years-old. Her youngest daughter, Olivia, who is now a senior at Lynnfield High, where Sharla went to school, created a fundraiser before she passed. The goal of the fundraiser was to help support a new program at MGH to make Hepatic Arterial Infusions available. Two times a month for the last year before she passed, Sharla had to travel to New York just to get the care she needed.”

Mallett noted that Olivia’s fundraiser has raised over $120,000 as of late October.

“I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to represent Mass General and my second family, the Sieves,” said Mallett. “And those who know me best know that there’s no one that outworks me, so I’m ready to work to no end to crush this on April 21. So lets grab your friends and have a great time indoors. All money raised goes directly to MGH in Sharla’s name. Don’t miss out on the fun. Sign up now and let’s make this event a blast!”

Residents can register for the “In Memory of Sharla Cornhole Tournament” at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1104937330299?aff=oddtdtcreator or by emailing Mallett at Bryan@bmalmedia.com or his mother, Julie, at juliemallett11.com.