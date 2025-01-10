WAKEFIELD — Three more incumbents intend to run for reelection in the 2025 municipal election this spring.

Elaine Silva of Furness Circle took out nomination papers on Thursday as she seeks another term on the Board of Health.

Library Trustee Christopher Barrett of Pinehill Circle also took out nomination papers for reelection yesterday.

This morning, fellow incumbent Library Trustee Jeffrey Quinn of Main Street took out nomination papers for reelection too.

Nomination papers for positions up for the April 22 Town Election became available January 2. They can be obtained at the Town Clerk’s Office in Town Hall, 1 Lafayette St.

The last day to file nomination papers for any office up for election in April is March 4 at 5 p.m.

The last day to withdraw/object to a nomination is March 20 at 5 p.m.

The last day to register to vote in this year’s Town Election is April 12.

One final note from Town Clerk Betsy Sheeran: Those working with candidates should also know that the first filing date for Campaign Finance Reports is April 14, and the second is May 2.

Following are the positions available, and the people who currently hold them:

TOWN COUNCIL

Three three-year terms

Jonathan Chines, Michael J. McLane and Robert E. Vincent. Chines took out nomination papers for reelection on January 2. John Crisley took out nomination papers for election January 2. Stacy Constas took out nomination papers January 3.

TOWN TREASURER

One three-year term

John J. McCarthy Jr.

SCHOOL COMMITTEE

Three three-year terms

Eileen P. Colleran, Kevin Fontanella and Thomas F. Markham III

LIBRARY TRUSTEE

Three three-year terms

Christopher M. Barrett, Jacqueline A. Natale and Jeffrey Michael Quinn. Barrett took out nomination papers for reelection January 9. Quinn took out papers January 10.

PLANNING BOARD

One five-year term

Matthew Lowry

BOARD OF HEALTH

One three-year term

Elaine Silva. Silva took out nomination papers January 9.

BOARD OF ASSESSORS

One three-year term

Brian Donegan

WMGLD COMMISSIONER

Two three-year terms

Thomas Boettcher and Sharon Daly. Thomas Boettcher took out nomination papers January 2. Sharon Daly took out nomination papers January 2.

CONSTABLE

One three-year term

Christian K. Lopes