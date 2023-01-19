THE MHS Boys team had all the reason to celebrate when they picked up an impressive win over Winchester last week. (courtesy photo)

Winchester win, 95-72, was worth the wait

BY JENNIFER GENTILE

WOBURN—The Melrose High boy’s swim team picked up its first win of the season with an impressive 95-72 victory over Winchester on the road at the Woburn Boys and Girls Club on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The thrilled Melrose team celebrated the victory as they finish their dual meet season and prepare for the annual Middlesex League Meet next month.

“Winchester was a very strong opponent, they have a lot of really fast swimmers,” says Melrose head coach Alex Pennachio after the meet.

Freestyle remains an area of strength for Melrose and that was the case during the win. Early in the meet Melrose swept the 200 freestyle race behind the work of Will Low, Owen Erelli and Jonah Peters respectively, which gave them a strong lead to defend throughout the rest of the night.

Says Pennachio, “We’ve been having a lot of success in the freestyle events. Freshman Jos Barayani, and sophomores Owen Brodeur and Dan Muller have really done a great job in the sprint freestyle events while senior Jonah Peters and sophomores Owen Erelli and William Lowe have been very strong in the 200 and 500 free.”

Also earning wins against Winchester were Ben Terenyitev in the 200 IM (2:12.38) and in the 100 breast stroke, and Jos Barayani in the 50 free (23.90). Barayani also took the 100 free. The 200 free relay team of Ben Terenyitev, Owen Molway, Will Lowe and Jos Barayani came in first followed by the team of Owen Brodeur, Dan Muller, Jonah Peters and Owen Erelli.

Melrose’s 200 medley relay team has consisted of Owen Brodeur, Gabe Hunnicutt, Will Lowe and Jos Barayani. Backstroke has been competed by Nick Johansson, William Lowe and Owen Brodeur. And breast stroke has been swam by Terenyitev, Zach Hunnicutt and Gabe Hunnicutt. William Lowe has been Melrose’s go-to 100 fly guy. Distance events like the 200 free and IM have been done by Nik Johansson, Owen Erelli, Gabe Hunnicutt and Jonah Peters.

No matter how many “W”’s are in the column, Melrose is showing vast improvements and personal milestones which are critical in the sport. Says Pennachio, “While it may not be reflected in our record, this team has made significant improvements over last season.”

Against Winchester, sophomore Owen Erelli dropped 10 seconds in his 200 free and 6 seconds in his 500. And Melrose has qualified swimmers for post season: junior Ben Terenyitev in the 200 IM and 100 Breast and freshman Jos Barayani in the 50 and 100 freestyle, which means this team will be swimming well into February.

Coach Pennachio explains the goals for the remainder of the season. “I have high expectations for the Middlesex League Meet,” he says. “I think we had a few meets get away from us this season, and I think we will have a strong showing in the final standings.”

The league meet, slated for Feb. 2, certainly will show rivals where some of Melrose’s strongest swimmers stand among the league’s best.

“All of the returning swimmers are swimming faster than a year ago and show promise for further progress,” says Pennachio. “The majority of the team are underclassmen, so I only see us getting stronger over the next few seasons.