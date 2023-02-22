By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — It was a successful Senior Night last Friday for the Lynnfield High boys’ basketball team as they defeated non-league Bishop Fenwick, 59-30, to win their sixth straight game.

The 30 points was the third lowest total the team has allowed this winter.

The Pioneers, who won just one game last year, finished the regular season at 14-6 as they accomplished one of the biggest turnarounds in the state.

“It was great to get our seniors the win,” stated Pioneers head coach John Bakopolus. “We mixed out defenses from man-to-man and zone and they played hard.”

Lynnfield, who led wire-to-wire, was in control from the start as they were up, 13-6, after the first quarter and, 27-14, at halftime. The third quarter was pretty even as the Pioneers led by 14 points (38-24) after the third but they erupted for 21 points in the fourth while holding the Crusaders to only six.

Cam Marengi led the Pioneers in scoring with 14 points while Gavin Deluties was second with 11. Alex Gentile and Chris Daniels each chipped in eight points. Alex Fleming led the team in rebounds with eight while Marengi and Deluties both pulled down seven each.

The Crusaders (1-15) were led in scoring by Brady Jenkins, Jimmy Vahey, and Nate Allder who all scored six points each.

Before the game, the four Pioneers 12th graders, Gentile, Marengi, James Sharkey and Sam Gazit, were honored.

On Feb. 14, the Pioneers beat guest Newburyport, 55-42, to end up at 9-5 in the Cape Ann League. They finished in second place in the CAL Kinney division behind the Clippers.

This victory was a sweet one for the team as they avenged a 30-points loss (73-43) to the Clippers back on Dec. 20 in the first meeting.

“The kids were excited to play them after that first time,” said Bakopolus.”This was our best game of the season.”

The Pioneers led, 33-26, at the half and 40-35, after the third quarter as they held Newburyport to only seven points in the fourth.

Deluties had a season-high 23 points including four 3-pointers. Daniels scored ten while Gentile and Fleming each scored eight. Fleming pulled down a team-high seven boards.

Finn Brennan led the Clippers (11-8 and 10-3 in the CAL) in scoring with 14 points.

Lynnfield entered this week ranked 35th in the MIAA Division 3 power rankings. The top 32 automatically qualify for the states along with teams .500 or better that are ranked after 32nd.

The playoff schedule will come out on Feb. 25 as Lynnfield will be on the road for a preliminary-round game.

With the gap in between the end of the regular season and the Division 3 state tournament, that starts next week, the Pioneers will visit Manchester-Essex for a tri-scrimmage between them, Manchester-Essex and Marblehead on Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m.

If the Pioneers find out their first playoff game will be on Feb. 27, they will skip the scrimmage.

The last time Lynnfield reached the states was in the 2017-2018 season.