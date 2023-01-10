Dedicated family man; supporter of Lynnfield athletics

LYNNFIELD — James Robert “Bob” Cochrane Jr., 80, of Lynnfield, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Bob was the son of the late Doris Paine Cochrane and James Robert Cochrane Sr. He was the husband of the late Vicki Cochrane of Lynnfield. He was the father of the late Kimberly Lynn Cochrane of Lynnfield. He was the stepfather of Kristina Marie Freni Agurto of Atlanta, Georgia; and Richard Hannon Freni Jr. of Wisconsin. He was the brother of Jill Irwin of Windermere, Florida. He was the uncle of Casey J. Piche of Boston; and Patrick Irwin of Windermere, Florida. He was the grandfather of Zackery Conner Agurto of Atlanta, Georgia; Tara Marie Freni of Ann Arbor, Michigan; and Dominic Richard Freni II of Howell, Michigan. He was the great-grandfather of McKenna Lynn Agurto of Atlanta, Georgia.

Throughout his life in Lynnfield, Bob was known for being a pillar in the community — always exhibiting grace as a wonderful family man, friend to many and offering unwavering support as a devoted fan to countless athletes. His biggest joy was cheering from the sidelines while watching his daughter Kimberly play soccer throughout her career at Lynnfield High School and Northeastern University.

Friends are invited to pay tribute during visiting hours on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield. A private interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lynnfield High School’s Athletics Department, 275 Essex St., Lynnfield MA 01940. Donations should be directed towards female athletics.