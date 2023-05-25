Natural motherly role, loved the beach and all animals

MELROSE — JeanneMarie DiMuzio (Jeannie) was born in Boston and raised in Somerville. She attended Somerville High School where she later went on to get her license in Cosmetology.

Jeanne grew up in a big family and was the oldest of seven. Being the oldest, Jeanne stepped into a motherly role at a very early age and it never went away. She was always willing to help anyone she could, whether she knew you for years or had just met you. She always wanted to see a person succeed and would never judge others by their past choices. She was the type of family, friend and loved one that you didn’t have to talk to every day, but it felt natural when you did. Jeanne had a tremendous sense of humor and radiating personality that shined brightly in any room she was in and you always knew when she was around. Her presence was profound and she was so full of life and laughter.

Along with being a great and beautiful person, Jeanne was also very hard working. She was never afraid to roll up her sleeves and get her hands dirty or try different things, from doing hair, accounting, carpentry, taking care of elderly and doing stage work. In her last few years, she moved into a role that she was very passionate about, working for local 11 and 25 as a stagehand. She worked many hours setting up and taking down stages for major events and concerts at venues such as the TD garden and Fenway Park. She loved what she did and the people she worked with, where she and a few of her coworkers, when together, were dubbed by their peers as “the dream team”.

When Jeanne wasn’t working, she enjoyed many things such as cooking and was known for her world-famous potato salad. She also enjoyed being at the beach and as soon as summertime hit, you knew right where to find her. She loved to lounge in the sand and just bask in the sun. Sometimes she would go by herself but often she was with friends. Her favorite place to visit was Hampton beach, where she spent many summers enjoying the warm weather.

Among her many great attributes, Jeanne had an unconditional love for all animals and was always willing to devote time and energy to ensuring their wellbeing. Whether a wild squirrel, an injured bird or even a stray cat, she knew no limit when it came to helping any animal in need.

Jeanne was the loving mother of Thomas Pollard and his wife, Caytie Pollard. She is predeceased by her father Anthony DiMuzio. She is survived by her mother Cheryl Greene, her siblings: Anthony DiMuzio and his wife Charmaine DiMuzio; Peter DiMuzio; Mark DiMuzio; James DiMuzio; Debra Smith and her husband Nick Smith; David DiMuzio and 8 nieces and nephews and many close family and friends.

Visiting hours was held at the Gately Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 24 from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Interment will be private.

Contributions in memory of Jeanne can be made to the MSPCA-Angell (Make a Gift In Honor or in Memory of a Loved One ) at mspca.org.