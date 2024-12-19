US Army veteran

MELROSE — John Harold Berger, of Melrose passed away on December 16 at the age of 89. John or “Papa” as he was lovingly known in his later years was born in Medford on September 7, 1935 to the late Paul and Marjorie (Boss) Berger. In February of 1966, he married Barbara Berger, later to be known as “Nana”. The two made their way to Melrose where they spent the majority of their 58 years of marriage together.

John attended Boston University and proudly served in the United States Army. As a lifelong learner, John found his career as a math teacher in Haverhill. His patience in the classroom translated into the garden as he had a knack for growing the most beautiful flowers and tastiest vegetables. He also loved animals, particularly birds with houses and feeders decorating his yard. Always taking pride in his work, he kept his yard and house pristine demonstrating the values of hard work and always taking the time to do a good job.

Food was a constant highlight for John with some of his favorites including hot dogs, lasagna, chips, fried clams, Reese’s, hot fudge sundaes, the list goes on! But his greatest joy of all was spending time with his family and celebrating with his drink of choice Johnny Walker black with lots of ice. He loved falls in North Conway, NH and spending summers by the pool in Kennebunkport, ME where he always put on too much sunscreen (aka John’s juice). He was an avid reader, Celtics lover and even played the trumpet in his younger years. John was always up for an adventure, zip lining and riding roller coasters, water slides and the Bamboo Chutes with his family well into his 80s. Ever the jokester, he was also known to crack dad jokes or as we called them “Papa jokes”.

He is survived by his daughter Heather Leary and her husband Christopher of Melrose; his granddaughters Tyler and Paige Leary; his brother Stephen Berger and his late wife Martha of Plymouth; his brother-in-law Robert Dwight and his wife Peggie of Milton; and many friends. He is predeceased by his sister Ruth Farnsworth and her husband Roy of Auburn, ME. John just may have been the happiest man we knew, always meeting every task with a smile. That along with his love and kindness will continue to be shared for countless years to come.

To commemorate his life, a private graveside service will be held at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit gatelyfh.com.