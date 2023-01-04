A dedicated brother and friend

WAKEFIELD — John E. Burke, age 63, of Wakefield died Friday, December 30 in Haverhill.

Born in Melrose on September 15, 1959, he was the son of the late Edwin J. and Helen (Cronin) Burke.

Mr. Burke was a lifelong Wakefield resident and attended the Wakefield public schools. As a self-employed tradesman was a “jack of all trades” and he was also an avid Boston sports fan. Mr. Burke was a dedicated brother and friend.

He was the loving brother of Lorraine Curran and her husband Paul of Wakefield, Dodie Burke of Malden, Joanne Burke and her late husband Richard Greenlaw of Danvers, and Maureen Burke of Wakefield. He was the cherished uncle of Brian Curran and Arthur Ware, Scott Curran, and Michelle Curran; as well as being survived by many cousins and close friends.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, January 6 from 4-7 p.m.